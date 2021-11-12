Saratoga County: More than half of active COVID cases Friday in vaccinated residents

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Saratoga County COVID-19 dashboard showed there were more active cases in vaccinated people than unvaccinated people on Friday. The county said vaccines are doing exactly what they were designed to do, keep people out of the hospital.

Friday a reported 366 active cases in Saratoga County were in vaccinated individuals, compared to 336 in unvaccinated individuals. A minute percentage (.07%) of vaccinated residents have gotten seriously ill requiring hospitalization and an even smaller amount (.006%) of those vaccinated have died from the virus to date, the county said.

Regardless, the county is encouraging residents to get vaccinated or get a booster shot. Especially residents aged 65 or older who may be more susceptible to COVID. They are also still encouraging safety measures like social distancing and wearing a mask.

“Everyone has a role to play in the fight against COVID-19. By getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, monitoring your health daily, and staying home when sick, individuals can help to limit transmission and keep our community safe,” the Saratoga County Public Health Department said.

To date, the county has seen 21,960 cases of COVID. There have been 2,803 breakthrough cases which represent 1.7% of the total vaccinated population, according to the county’s COVID dashboard. In the past seven days, 51.6% of new cases have been in vaccinated folks. 21 out of a total of 213 county residents that died from COVID were vaccinated.