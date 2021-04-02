Saratoga County man arrested for $100,000 unemployment fraud

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) A Saratoga County man has been arrested for allegedly stealing several people’s identities to claim over $100,000 in unemployment benefits. Mathew R. Baldwin, 22, of Malta, is facing felony identity theft and grand larceny charges.

The investigation into Baldwin began in October 2020, when police say it was discovered the 22-year-old was using multiple people’s identities to claim benefits. Officers say the money was used for Baldwin’s “own personal benefit”.

Multiple New York State Police units and the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office were involved with the investigation and arrest.

Baldwin was arraigned in Schenectady City Court and released to the supervision of probation, due to appear again in Schenctady City Court on April 15, 2021.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of New York State Unemployment Insurance fraud should report the fraudulent activity to the New York State Department of Labor online or by calling 888-598-2077.