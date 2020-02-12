Saratoga County issues flu prevention advisory

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services sent out a release Wednesday advising residents on ways to stay healthy during flu season.

In the effort to prevent illness this winter, the county issued the following recommendations:

Washing hands completely and regularly. It is recommended to wash with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. Dry with a paper towel if available. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Minimizing close contact with people who have symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing or sneezing. Stay home when sick. Do not go to school, work or to social gatherings.

Covering mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not into your hands) when coughing or sneezing. Throw the tissue in the trash. Wash or sanitize your hands afterwards.

Avoiding sharing personal items with others, especially those who are sick, including utensils, cups, toothbrushes and towels.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces (like doorknobs)

Getting a flu shot. It is not too late to get a flu shot, which offers the most protection against the flu. Flu shots are available at most pharmacies, and health care provider offices. Call to schedule an appointment.

“The flu season is in full swing and we want to remind people to follow good health practices to protect themselves, family members and neighbors from contracting the influenza virus,” said Catherine Duncan, Director of the Department of Public Health Services.

In addition, the threat of Novel Coronavirus was mentioned. The county said that although an increase of cases across teh world has been coupled with 13 in the U.S., there are no current cases in New York State.

It was, however, recommended that anyone who recently visited China, returning after February 2, should contact their local health department. The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services can be reached by phone at (518) 584-7460.

More information on Coronavirus can be found from the CDC, state Department of Health and Saratoga County.