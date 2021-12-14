Saratoga County including 16, 17-year-olds in upcoming Pfizer booster clinics

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County is including 16 and 17-year-olds in its upcoming COVID-19 Pfizer booster clinics. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration opened the Pfizer booster shot to those ages 16 and 17 on December 9.

To be eligible for a booster, you must have had your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months prior to the clinic date or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months prior to the clinic date.

Pfizer clinics open to 16 and 17-year-olds are for those who reside or attend school in Saratoga County. The minor should be accompanied by their parent or guardian. Only one parent or guardian can enter the clinic at a time. If the minor is unaccompanied, a written consent form signed by the parent or guardian must be presented at the time of the vaccination. The consent form is available on the clinic registration page.

Upcoming booster clinics for 16+

December 21, Pfizer booster clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa

December 28, Pfizer booster clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa

Upcoming booster clinics for 18+

December 15, Moderna booster clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa.

December 20, Moderna booster clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Clifton Park Senior Center

December 22, Moderna booster clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa.

December 29, Moderna booster clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa

You can register for a clinic on the county’s website. Seniors can also call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075.