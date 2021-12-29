Saratoga County includes 5 to 11-year-old Pfizer, upcoming booster clinics

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County has announced upcoming COVID-19 booster shot clinics for those age 18 and over, and Pfizer First Dose Vaccines for Ages 5 to 11. The vaccines are free and no proof of insurance is required.

To be eligible for a booster, you must have had your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months prior to the clinic date or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months prior to the clinic date.

Upcoming booster clinic

Moderna Booster Clinic for Ages 18+ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Tuesday, January 4 at Saratoga County Public Health on 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa

Pfizer First Dose Vaccine Clinic

Pfizer First Dose Vaccine Clinic for Ages 5 to 11 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Tuesday, January 4 at Saratoga County Public Health, on 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa

You can register for a clinic on the county’s website. Seniors can also call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075.