Saratoga County in need of volunteers to deliver meals to seniors

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Office for the Aging is in need of volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. The program helps seniors age 60 and up by providing them with lunch during the week.

Seniors can receive a ready-to-eat lunch and have the option to receive a frozen meal for dinner. The county needs volunteers so the agency can return to delivering the ready-to-eat meals. The county said throughout the pandemic, the program only provided frozen meals once a week.

Volunteers are especially needed in the Saratoga, Schuylerville, Hadley, Edinburg, Galway, Greenfield, Malta, Mechanicville, Moreau, and Wilton areas.

Meals are prepared, packed, and ready for transport at 11 a.m., Monday through Friday. Volunteers pick up meals at one of nine sites throughout the county and deliver them to participating seniors. Delivery usually takes about an hour.

To become a volunteer, individuals must submit paperwork, including references, to the Saratoga County Office for the Aging. Volunteers must have a valid driver license and their own vehicle. Training and orientation are provided.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer can contact Billie Jo McConkey at the Saratoga County Office for the Aging at (518) 884-4020 for details.