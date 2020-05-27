Saratoga County holds Facebook live event Wednesday, May 27

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Saratoga County held a live event on Facebook Wednesday with Senior Vice President, Community Advancement, Capital Region Chamber of Commerce, Peter Bardunias; Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership President & CEO, Shelby Schneider; and Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President, Todd Shimkus. They discussed the county’s new coronavirus statistics and reopening plans.

There have been 464 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county with 15 deaths. There remain 47 active cases and 403 have now recovered from the virus. Five county residents remain hospitalized.

More than 10,000 residents have been tested for the coronavirus as the county moves into week two of phase one reopening. The county is asking residents to continue using caution and expects to move into phase two by June 3.

“Proceeding with caution and following the continued guidance and reopening plans will allow us to proceed forward. We have witnessed the negative impact of the virus in other regions around the world when social distancing ended too soon. No one wants to go backward in our efforts to return to an open state,” the county says.

The county has updated its coronavirus dashboard to include greater information regarding cases and other information.

Recommended guidance/actions from county to residents and businesses

Large gathering limitations should be maintained as far as possible into the latter part of the year to avoid super-spreader events and to provide time to evaluate appropriate density limitations to reduce the risk of disease.

Social distancing and disinfection must continue to be practiced on an ongoing basis. Businesses should share their creative solutions and best practices that they employ to protect their employees, customers, and the public.

Saratoga County Public Health will continue, and expand as necessary, our contact tracing and targeted isolation and quarantine efforts to minimize the spread.

Reopening activities should be coordinated between local, state, and regional governments, while still retaining the local health infrastructure and authority need to respond quickly to local emerging public health threats.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES