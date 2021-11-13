Saratoga County holding vaccine clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, November 15, there will be a Pfizer vaccine clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds who live in or attend school in Saratoga County. From 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building, 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa.

Registration is required. The child being vaccinated should be accompanied by their parent or guardian and only one parent/guardian may enter the vaccination clinic at a time.

If the child is unaccompanied by their parent or guardian, a written consent form signed by the parent or guardian must be presented at the time of the minor’s vaccination. The consent form is available on the clinic registration page.

Please visit the Saratoga County website to register for this clinic and for a full list of upcoming clinics.