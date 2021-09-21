Saratoga County holding free community vaccination clinics

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-SARATOGA_634x356

COUNTY-SARATOGA_634x356

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Public Health Services department (SCPHS) is holding the following free community COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

  • Wednesday, September 22: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at West Charlton Stewart’s (1334 Sacandaga Rd, Galway, NY 12074)
  • Thursday, September 23: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. South Glens Falls Stewarts (1311 US-9, Fort Edward, NY 12828).

The vaccines are free, no proof of insurance is required and walk-ins are welcome.  

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines administered by Saratoga County Public Health Services, call (518) 584-7460 ext. 8327 or visit the Public Health’s COVID-19 webpage.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES