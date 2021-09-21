Saratoga County holding free community vaccination clinics

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Public Health Services department (SCPHS) is holding the following free community COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
- Wednesday, September 22: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at West Charlton Stewart’s (1334 Sacandaga Rd, Galway, NY 12074)
- Thursday, September 23: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. South Glens Falls Stewarts (1311 US-9, Fort Edward, NY 12828).
The vaccines are free, no proof of insurance is required and walk-ins are welcome.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines administered by Saratoga County Public Health Services, call (518) 584-7460 ext. 8327 or visit the Public Health’s COVID-19 webpage.
