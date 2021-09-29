Saratoga County holding COVID booster shot clinic for seniors

by: Sara Rizzo

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Public Health Services is holding a free COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot clinic for seniors on October 1. The clinic is for those age 65 or older who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on or before April 1.

The clinic will be at the Saratoga County Public Safety building in Ballston Spa from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration is required. To register, you can visit the Saratoga County website or call the county’s Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075.

The county is also launching a mail campaign to advise seniors when they become eligible for a COVID booster and to provide information about how to register for a booster clinic or make an appointment with a pharmacy.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, you can visit the county website or call (518) 584-7460 ext. 8327.

