SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County will be holding a car seat check event that has Nationally Certified Child Passenger Safety Instructors and Technicians. According to Saratoga County, eight out of ten car seats are installed incorrectly.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 14, at 4:30 p.m. To make an appointment call 518-885-8995.