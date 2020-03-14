SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Administrator Spencer Hellwig announcing that Saratoga County has not declared a state of emergency and issued the following statement.

Statement from Saratoga County Administrator Spencer Hellwig:

“Saratoga County has not declared a state of emergency. The information released by the Saratoga Springs City School District indicating otherwise is inaccurate. The City of Saratoga Springs had declared a state of emergency on Friday evening. We are working with the school district to correct the information that was sent to families. Our county departments continue to work alongside state agencies to contain and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our communities.”

