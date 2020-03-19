Interactive Radar

Saratoga County Gives update on coronavirus

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Department of Public Health said Thursday evening that there are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. In some instances, the confirmed cases are family members living within the same residence.

Residents can enroll in the County’s CodeRED emergency notification system to receive updates from the county’s Emergency Management Team.

