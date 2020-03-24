Saratoga County gives update on coronavirus

Breaking News
Fatal police-involved shooting in Schenectady

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Officials releasing information on the spread of coronavirus in the county. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 64 confirmed cases, some of which are family members living in the same house.

The slower rate of increase in confirmed cases is related to the limited accessibility of tests in the region, the release said.

Dr. Michael Prezioso, Director of Mental Health and Addiction Services for Saratoga County is urging residents to prepare for changes to daily routines as the community deals with COVID-19 spread. He suggests a great way to cope is to ACT:

  • Acknowledge that you can’t control everything, but focus on what you can
  • Create and commit to new routines
  • Take care of yourself and those around you by practicing healthy habits and following guidelines

