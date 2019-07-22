Saratoga County Fair to begin this week

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The region’s summer Fair season kicks off this week with the opening of the Saratoga County Fair. There’s plenty of activities for the whole family, including a cornhole competition, live music, and twists on classic fair food like gourmet candy apples.

Fair Hours

The fair begins tomorrow, July 23rd, and runs through Sunday, July 28th, at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Ballston Spa. The fair is open from 9 a.m. to midnight each day. The Amusements of America Midway and Jeff Townsend Live Music Pavilion are open from noon to midnight.

Fair Admission

General admission is $12 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. Active U.S. Military members who have an I.D. are offered free admission. Retired Military members receive 25% off the regular ticket price.

For more information, including special days at the fair, you can visit their webpage here.