SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS (NEWS10) – The 129th annual International Association of Fairs and Expositions convention gave kudos earlier this month to the Saratoga County Fair.

The fair was awarded during the convention’s Hall of Honor Communications contest at the event on Dec. 4.

The fair, held yearly at the Saratoga County Fair Grounds in Ballston Spa, received an Award of Excellence within its division, one of five separated by fair attendance.

The fair was one of 889 entrants into the contest.