BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s that time of the year! The Saratoga County Fair is returning in full for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair runs from July 19 to July 24th. Gates open at 10 a.m. through midnight, aside from Sunday, the fair will close at 8 p.m.

The Saratoga County Fair was canceled in 2020 for the first time since the Civil War, yes you read that right! Instead, a virtual fair was held. In 2021, the fair returned in a limited capacity, only opening for four days instead of six.

According to the fair website, admission this year will be $15 for general admission, $10 for veterans, $50 for a season ticket, and free for children under 12 and active military. Fair rides cost extra, with $25 for an all-day pass.

Parking is free in the fairground parking lots. The Saratoga County fair is run by Saratoga County Agricultural Society.