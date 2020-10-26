Saratoga County EOC getting ready for annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Economic Opportunity Council (EOC) is gearing up for their annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway with nearly 650 families and over 3,100 people already having signed up to receive one.

“The need for our year-round food programs like The Pantry has increased four-fold since the pandemic started,” said EOC Executive Director Jo Anne Hume. “For Thanksgiving, we’ve traditionally provided 800 baskets to our neighbors in need throughout Saratoga County and we expect that number to rise this year. We’re fortunate that the community is continuing to rally behind this project.”

The baskets include staples such as corn, gravy, and stuffing as well as produce like apples and carrots. In addition to the food, each family also receives a gift card to purchase a turkey or protein or their choice.

EOC will have four pick-up sites across Saratoga County including:

● Ballston Spa, hosted by Ballston Spa National Bank;

● Clifton Park, hosted by Harvest Church;

● Corinth, hosted by The Salvation Army and Corinth Central School District; and

● Saratoga, hosted by the Presbyterian-New England Congregational Church.

“We are so excited that more people are joining this team of neighbors helping neighbors,” Hume said. “It’s a bright light during such a difficult time as we’ve continued to help our EOC customers who have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic.”

To register for a basket or make a donation, visit their website.

