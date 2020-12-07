Saratoga County Emergency Services secures thermal cameras for search and rescue operations

Pictured from left to right: Saratoga County Emergency Services Commissioner Carl Zeilman, Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo (R-Saratoga) and Saratoga County Fire Coordinator Ed Tremblay.

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services (OES) acquired six Flir Marine Thermal cameras for the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Marine Navigation unit and OES. These cameras allow first responders to quickly locate people overboard as well as see other vessels, landmarks, buoys and floating debris in total darkness.

The thermal cameras were obtained through a grant from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) FY2017 State Homeland Security Program.

