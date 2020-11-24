Saratoga County COVID update for Nov. 24

News
Posted: / Updated:
Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Saratoga County COVID Dashboard, there have been 1,993 total confirmed cases of the virus. The total number of active cases sits at 372. The Dashboard has the county’s 7-day rolling infection rate average at 2.27%.

There are 10 people being treated in the hospital for the virus. Since the pandemic began, 1,598 people have made a full recovery.

There have been 23 COVID related deaths reported in the county.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report