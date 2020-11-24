Saratoga County COVID update for Nov. 24

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Saratoga County COVID Dashboard, there have been 1,993 total confirmed cases of the virus. The total number of active cases sits at 372. The Dashboard has the county’s 7-day rolling infection rate average at 2.27%.

There are 10 people being treated in the hospital for the virus. Since the pandemic began, 1,598 people have made a full recovery.

There have been 23 COVID related deaths reported in the county.