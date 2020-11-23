Saratoga County COVID update for Nov. 23

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Department of Health dashboard showed Monday that there are 346 active cases of COVID in the county. There have been 1,936 COVID cases in the county since testing began. According to the New York State COVID Dashboard, the 7-day rolling infection rate average is 2.1% for the county.

There are 12 people being treated for the virus in the hospital. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,567 people have recovered from the virus.

There have been 23 COVID related deaths reported in the county.