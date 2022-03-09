BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, March 10 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. The clinic will be held at Saratoga County Public Health in Ballston Spa.

Officials said all dose vaccines and boosters for Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J will be available. Vaccines are free. and no proof of insurance will be required.

According to officials, to be eligible for a booster, individuals must have received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago. Pfizer boosters are for those individuals 12 years of age and older, in addition to the Moderna booster available for ages 18 and older.

Pfizer first dose and booster vaccination clinics include K12 students who reside or attend school in Saratoga County. At the clinic, the child should be accompanied by their parent or guardian. Only one parent or guardian can enter the clinic at a time. If the child is unaccompanied, a written consent form signed by the parent or guardian must be presented at the time of the vaccination. The consent form is available on the clinic registration page.

You can register for a clinic on the Saratoga County website. Seniors can also call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075 to register.