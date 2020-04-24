Saratoga County coronavirus update

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The Albany City School District is facing a $6.6 million dollar gap. Superintendent, Kaweeda Adams, told News10 it’s one of the largest gaps they’ve seen. She said typically the average is somewhere between one to two million dollars. According to a spokesperson for the district, the last time the district saw a deficit like this was between 2010 and 2014 when they eliminated 360 positions.

Adams said while there are a number of things that contributed to the gap, part of it has to do with the expenditures from last year that were used to benefit students in terms of services and reducing class size. She said they’re also facing a reduction in state aid funding. “There were budget concerns initially because it was a tight year with regards to the funding that school districts were going to receive. COVID-19 has just added to those complexities because now there are unintended costs that we are using that now impact our budgets moving forward,” said Adams.