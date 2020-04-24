Saratoga County coronavirus update

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There are 308 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Saratoga County. The county said 7 people are currently hospitalized.
Eleven people in the county have died from COVID-19. The most recent deaths were two individuals in their 70’s.
