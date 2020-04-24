Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Saratoga County coronavirus update

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There are 308 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Saratoga County. The county said 7 people are currently hospitalized.

Eleven people in the county have died from COVID-19. The most recent deaths were two individuals in their 70’s.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak