Saratoga County corrections officer passes away after accident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - After the New York State Department of Health released COVID-19 nursing home guidelines in September, many people in the Capital Region have been frustrated with the guidelines. On Friday, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon introduced a bill that would allow family members to visit their loved ones in nursing homes.

The bill would allow residents to designate a primary, secondary and alternate caregiver. Specifically the bill establishes who may be an 'essential caregiver' as well as the procedures that are necessary to allow their entry into the nursing home setting for the purposes of providing support and care to a loved one. “...A parent, a child, or someone else that could go into a nursing home that can be cleared, wearing a mask or whatever protocols that need to take place being able to visit that individual, we’re not saying we want people to just go in — we want it to be done safely,” says Assemblyman Santabarbara.