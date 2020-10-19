Saratoga County corrections officer passes away after accident

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga County Corrections Officer has passed away unexpectedly after a traffic accident. A statement from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says TJ Goodwin passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.
Officer Goodwin was in hospital following an accident involving a motorcycle and a car in the Town of Malta on October 10.
