Saratoga County coronavirus update

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saratoga County according to the County Health Department. As of Monday afternoon, there are 16 people hospitalized.
The number of tests administered in the county is down due to limited supplies so the actual number of cases may not be accurately reflected. Officials reminded people to continue to practice social distancing.
