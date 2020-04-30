1  of  2
Breaking News
Rensselaer County to open county-run coronavirus testing site Little League World Series, tournaments canceled for first time

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Saratoga County coronavirus update, two deaths reported

News
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that two more people had died due to COVID-19 bringing the total to 14. Officials say it was a 78-year-old female from Hadley and a 66-year-old male from Halfmoon.

There have been 349 accumulative positive cases since testing began in the county. Currently there are 111 people in quarantine and are being monitored by the county. Ten people are being treated for coronavirus in the hospital.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak