Saratoga County coronavirus update, two deaths reported

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that two more people had died due to COVID-19 bringing the total to 14. Officials say it was a 78-year-old female from Hadley and a 66-year-old male from Halfmoon.
There have been 349 accumulative positive cases since testing began in the county. Currently there are 111 people in quarantine and are being monitored by the county. Ten people are being treated for coronavirus in the hospital.
