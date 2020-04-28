Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Saratoga County coronavirus update Tuesday, April 28

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Saratoga County now has 335 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Eleven of those individuals are currently in the hospital, according to the county.

On Wednesday, April 29 the county will host an hour-long information session for residents on the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page at 10 a.m. Residents will be able to submit questions during the live Facebook event.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak