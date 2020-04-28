Saratoga County coronavirus update Tuesday, April 28

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Saratoga County now has 335 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Eleven of those individuals are currently in the hospital, according to the county.

On Wednesday, April 29 the county will host an hour-long information session for residents on the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page at 10 a.m. Residents will be able to submit questions during the live Facebook event.

