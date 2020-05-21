Saratoga County coronavirus update Thursday, May 21

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Saratoga County reported 436 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Thursday, May 21. The number of deaths stands at 15.

Three hundred fifty-eight county residents have recovered from the virus. There remain 64 active cases in the county. A little more than 9,000 residents have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.

The county is asking residents to continue wearing masks. They distributed reusable masks to each municipality and said for residents to contact their local town or city hall for availability.

The county said as the Capital Region begins reopening, they should have a safety plan in place. The state has provided templates for businesses here.

They said businesses should be thinking about:

Physical spacing and incorporating distancing where possible

Personal Protective Equipment

A health screening process for employees

Cleaning protocols and supplies

Log of people in the building (employees and visitors)

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES