Saratoga County coronavirus update Thursday, May 21

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Saratoga County reported 436 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Thursday, May 21. The number of deaths stands at 15.
Three hundred fifty-eight county residents have recovered from the virus. There remain 64 active cases in the county. A little more than 9,000 residents have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
The county is asking residents to continue wearing masks. They distributed reusable masks to each municipality and said for residents to contact their local town or city hall for availability.
The county said as the Capital Region begins reopening, they should have a safety plan in place. The state has provided templates for businesses here.
They said businesses should be thinking about:
- Physical spacing and incorporating distancing where possible
- Personal Protective Equipment
- A health screening process for employees
- Cleaning protocols and supplies
- Log of people in the building (employees and visitors)
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Universal Orlando looking to reopen first week of June
- Group of senators push for legislation to protect coal miners during pandemic
- Nearly 30 overdoses across the Capital Region overnight, 2 fatalities
- Expert: US nursing homes were ‘largely unprepared’ for pandemic
- Testing sign stolen from HVCC coronavirus testing site