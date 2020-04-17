Saratoga County coronavirus update, seventh death reported

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that a seventh person has died due to complications from coronavirus. The woman was 91-years-old. There have been 253 accumulative confirmed cases in the county since testing began.
There are 14 people in the county being treated for coronavirus in the hospital.
