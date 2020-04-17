Live Now
Gov. Cuomo to make announcement at 11:30 a.m.

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Saratoga County coronavirus update, seventh death reported

News
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that a seventh person has died due to complications from coronavirus. The woman was 91-years-old. There have been 253 accumulative confirmed cases in the county since testing began.

There are 14 people in the county being treated for coronavirus in the hospital.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak