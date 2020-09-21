Saratoga County coronavirus update Monday, September 21

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Health officials said the metrics for the county seem promising at the two weeks past Labor Day weekend mark. There are 54 active cases and two hospitalizations in the county.
According to the latest health metrics, there are 414 people under a mandatory quarantine. There were no new coronavirus cases reported Monday.
To date there have been 17 coronavirus related deaths in the county.
