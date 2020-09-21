Saratoga County coronavirus update Monday, September 21

News
Posted: / Updated:
Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Health officials said the metrics for the county seem promising at the two weeks past Labor Day weekend mark. There are 54 active cases and two hospitalizations in the county.

According to the latest health metrics, there are 414 people under a mandatory quarantine. There were no new coronavirus cases reported Monday.

To date there have been 17 coronavirus related deaths in the county.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report