Saratoga County coronavirus update, masks and hand sanitizer to be given out Thursday

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 368 accumulative positive cases in the county. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 63 active positive cases. The county is also monitoring 43 suspected cases, those people are in isolation.

Nine people are being treated in the hospital for the virus. There are 165 people under mandatory quarantine. The county has reported 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

On Thursday, May 7 The Office of Emergency Services will be distributing reusable masks and hand sanitizer at four locations across the county starting at 10 a.m.

Moreau – Moreau Town Hall, 351 Reynolds Road

– Moreau Town Hall, 351 Reynolds Road Wilton – Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road

– Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road Mechanicville – O’Reilly Auto Parts, 80 N. Central Avenue

– O’Reilly Auto Parts, 80 N. Central Avenue Clifton Park – Clifton Park Senior Community Center, 6 Clifton Common Boulevard

A task force to increase testing within the county, acquire an appropriate level of contact tracers, and collaborate with the seven other Capital Region counties has been established. Officials do say under they do not meet the CDC guideline to re-open which is 14 days of continuous hospitalization rate decline.

