Saratoga County coronavirus update, mask distribution on Saturday

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data released by the Saratoga County Department of Health show that there have been 414 total cases since testing began. Of those 414 cases, 348 people have made a full recovery. There are 72 active coronavirus cases in the county as of Friday morning.

Six people are being treated in the hospital for the virus. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

The Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services has provided reusable cloth masks to each municipality in the county. Residents in need of a cloth mask should contact their Town or City Hall.

There will be a mask distribution held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon or supplies run out.

Town of Ballston — Ballston Town Hall, 323 Charlton Road, Ballston

