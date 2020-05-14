Saratoga County coronavirus update, mask distribution event scheduled

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data released Thursday shows that there have been 408 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 408 cases, 326 people have been cleared of the virus. There are currently 68 active cases in Saratoga County.

There are seven people being treated in the hospital for coronavirus. The county has recorded 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

County officials say cloth masks have been delivered to each municipality in the county. Residents should contact their Town or City Hall to get one.

The county will also be holding two mask distributions on Friday, May 15. they will run from 10 a.m. until noon or until supplies run out.

Town of Malta — Malta Town Hall, 2540 Route 9

City of Saratoga Springs — Saratoga Springs High School Parking Lot, 1 Blue Streak Blvd.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES