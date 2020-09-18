Saratoga County coronavirus update Friday, September 18

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County officials reported one new coronavirus case Friday morning. There are 68 active cases in the county.

Last week, new COVID-19 cases were linked to college students returning to their home communities and a cluster at Saratoga Bridges. The Saratoga County Public Health department reported no other Saratoga Bridges clients have tested positive for COVID-19 and only two additional staff members have tested positive.

Health officials said while several college students returning to the community have tested positive for COVID-19, cases are increasingly sporadic.

This week’s new cases have been attributed to small family clusters with the majority of new cases linked to individuals under the age of 30.

Officials from Saratoga County and community partners will be hosting a Facebook Live event on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to answer questions from residents related to COVID-19.

