Saratoga County coronavirus update Friday, Sept. 11

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Saratoga County is reporting 968 confirmed cases of coronavirus Friday, September 11. It’s an increase of 63 new cases since September 7.

There are 90 active cases currently in the county. There have been 861 county residents that have recovered from the virus and 17 deaths.

“The Saratoga County Public Health Services (SCPHS) and its team of contact tracers are working hard to mitigate the recent increase of COVID-19 cases being reported in Saratoga County. The increase in cases is due to several factors, and is a reminder that COVID-19 is still present and affecting the community,” the county said.

The county health department said they are working with Saratoga Bridges who has had 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 10 individuals, and 12 staff members.

“Saratoga Bridges is working with SCPHS’s contact tracers and has implemented specific quarantine procedures in their homes created with guidance from the CDC and DOH. Their staff have been trained on using the required PPE and the agency is getting additional guidance from the County’s medical specialists,” said Saratoga County.

