Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Saratoga County coronavirus update, five deaths recorded

News
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials say that another person has died due to complications from COVID-19 bringing the total to five in the county. The 78-year-old man was a resident of Ballston Lake.

There have been 167 accumulative cases in the county since testing began. 11 people are being treated in the hospital.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak