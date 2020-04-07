Saratoga County coronavirus update, five deaths recorded

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials say that another person has died due to complications from COVID-19 bringing the total to five in the county. The 78-year-old man was a resident of Ballston Lake.
There have been 167 accumulative cases in the county since testing began. 11 people are being treated in the hospital.
LATEST STORIES:
- Schenectady County advances pandemic property tax and foreclosure relief package
- Dr. Fauci: ‘We need to put our foot on the accelerator’ to see an end to COVID-19 pandemic
- Georgia senator sends private jet to bring stranded Florida cruise ship passengers home
- Concerns about housing crisis after coronavirus
- Attorneys’ offices nationwide tasked with investigating coronavirus scams