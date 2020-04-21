Saratoga County coronavirus update

Breaking News
Police: Cohoes fire intentionally set

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday there have been 277 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began. There are 11 people being treated in the hospital.

Officials from Saratoga County will be hosting a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to answer questions from residents related to COVID-19. The hour-long event will be hosted on the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page and feature;

  • Jennifer McCloskey, Director of Employment and Training
  • Dr. Michael Prezioso, Commissioner of Mental Health and Addictive Services
  • Tina Potter, Commissioner of Social Services

Community members can submit questions in advance or view the stream here.

