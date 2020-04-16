Breaking News
Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 246 accumulative confirmed cases since testing began. There are 14 people in the hospital being treated for the virus.

Chairman Preston Allen extended the County’s State of Emergency declaration until May 15 on Wednesday.

Officials say local hospitals are able to keep up with the number of patients who need an ICU bed or ventilator, and there is no staffing shortage at the current rate.

