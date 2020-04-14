Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo gives daily briefing

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Saratoga County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 229 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 229 cases, 122 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 15 people being treated in the hospital. There are about 450 people who are being monitored by the County Health Department.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak