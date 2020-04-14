Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 229 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 229 cases, 122 people have been cleared of the virus.
There are 15 people being treated in the hospital. There are about 450 people who are being monitored by the County Health Department.
