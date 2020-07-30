Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 734 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 734 cases, 654 people have made a full recovery. There are 62 active cases in the county.
Four people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has recorded 17 COVID-19 related deaths.
The Saratoga County Public Health Department and its team of contact tracers say they have seen an alarming increase in cases in young adults in their 20s and 30s. In the month of July, 41% of the positive cases were individuals between the ages of 21 and 39.
The Saratoga County Public Health Department is urging young adults to:
- follow the precautionary guidelines of socially distancing
- wear masks whenever they are within six feet of another person
- not share drinks, food or cigarettes and vaping devices
