Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 541 confirmed cases of the virus since testing began. Of those 541 cases, 511 people have made a full recovery. There are 14 active confirmed cases in the county.
One person is being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has recorded 17 COVID-19 related deaths. A total of 23,042 tests have been conducted.
