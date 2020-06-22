SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 537 confirmed cases of the virus since testing began. Of those 537 cases, 498 people have made a full recovery. There are 23 active confirmed cases in the county.
One person is being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has recorded 17 COVID-19 related deaths.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Tokyo postponement keeping Olympic dreams alive for Boston runner
- Massachusetts woman accused of stealing vehicle, arrested on Thruway
- Saratoga County coronavirus update
- Guidelines for reopening higher education released by the Governor’s Office
- Albany County coronavirus update