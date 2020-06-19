Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 530 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 530 people, 493 people have been cleared of the virus. There are currently 21 active cases in the county.

One person is being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county. A total of 22,134 people have been tested for the virus since testing began.

