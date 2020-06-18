Saratoga County coronavirus update

Breaking News
Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) —The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services announced Thursday the most current stats* on COVID-19 in Saratoga County.

  • Confirmed cases of COVID-19: 527
  • Deaths: 17
  • Recovered cases: 492
  • Active cases: 19
  • Hospitalizations: 1
  • Total tested: 21,602

Also, the Saratoga County Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline is now staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Residents can reach a public health specialist at (518)-885-2276.

