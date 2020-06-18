Saratoga County coronavirus update

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) —The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services announced Thursday the most current stats* on COVID-19 in Saratoga County.
- Confirmed cases of COVID-19: 527
- Deaths: 17
- Recovered cases: 492
- Active cases: 19
- Hospitalizations: 1
- Total tested: 21,602
Also, the Saratoga County Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline is now staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Residents can reach a public health specialist at (518)-885-2276.
