Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 224 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. There are currently 12 people being treated in the hospital.

County officials will be holding a Facebook Live Event on Tuesday, April 14, at 11 a.m. They will be answering questions from residents. Residents can submit questions before the event on the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page which will also host the live event.

