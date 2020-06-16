SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 522 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 522 people, 484 people have been cleared of the virus. There are currently 22 active cases in the county.
One person is being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Saratoga County coronavirus update
- Berkshire County investigators arrest 2 in national organized fraud scheme
- Rensselaer County DMV and Clerk’s Office to reopen on Wednesday
- Cuomo and attorney general renewing suspension of state debt collections
- Albany County coronavirus update