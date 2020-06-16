Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Visitation now allowed at hospitals and group homes

Saratoga County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:
Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 522 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 522 people, 484 people have been cleared of the virus. There are currently 22 active cases in the county.

One person is being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak