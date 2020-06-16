Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 522 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 522 people, 484 people have been cleared of the virus. There are currently 22 active cases in the county.

One person is being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.

