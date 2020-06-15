Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data released Monday shows that there have been 518 confirmed cases in the county since testing began. Of those 518 cases, 483 people have been cleared of the virus. There are 19 active cases in the county.

One person is being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the county.

The Saratoga County Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline is now staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Residents can reach a public health specialist at (518) 885-2276.

