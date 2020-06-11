Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released data Thursday showing that there have been 513 total confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 513 cases, 463 people have been cleared of the virus. There are currently 34 active confirmed cases in the county.
Four people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.
