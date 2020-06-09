Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Tuesday showing that there have been 509 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 509 cases, 458 people have made a full recovery. There are currently 35 active cases in the county.

Four people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths reported. As of Tuesday, 15,433 county residents have been tested.

Officials plan to hold a Facebook Live Event on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The event will feature;

Angela Nadine Wakefield – Owner, Tribe Hair Lounge

Chris Martell – CEO, Druthers

Cameron – 3rd Grader, Shenendehowa Central School District

Macy – 5th Grader, Shenendehowa Central School District

Mia – 10th Grader, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School District

Thomas – 8th Grader, Saratoga Springs City School District

