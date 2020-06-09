SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Tuesday showing that there have been 509 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 509 cases, 458 people have made a full recovery. There are currently 35 active cases in the county.
Four people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths reported. As of Tuesday, 15,433 county residents have been tested.
Officials plan to hold a Facebook Live Event on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The event will feature;
- Angela Nadine Wakefield – Owner, Tribe Hair Lounge
- Chris Martell – CEO, Druthers
- Cameron – 3rd Grader, Shenendehowa Central School District
- Macy – 5th Grader, Shenendehowa Central School District
- Mia – 10th Grader, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School District
- Thomas – 8th Grader, Saratoga Springs City School District
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Regulations on police interactions with civilians pass State Assembly
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo to give daily briefing at 11:30 a.m. from Valhalla
- Saratoga County coronavirus update
- Schenectady man charged with rape
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner: Indy 500 will only run with fans