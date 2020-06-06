Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga county department of Public Health has confirmed one more person in the county has died from COVID-19. The individual was a 62-year-old male from Saratoga Springs.

In total, the county currently has 502 confirmed cases of COVID-19, has suffered 17 deaths and currently has four cases requiring hospitalization.

County officials have released some advice on staying safe while enjoying the warm weather.

Get Outdoors – Go for a hike, bike, walk or have a picnic with your household while still maintaining social distance from others

Game Night – Take on a puzzle or pull out a board game.

Drive-in Movies – Local drive-in movie theaters have opened with some new rules. Be sure to visit their websites for more information before attending.

Outdoor Cookout – Order from your favorite restaurant or start up the grill and have a family barbeque at home with the members of your household.

LATEST STORIES